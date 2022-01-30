Susquehanna Boosts Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $437.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

NYSE:NOC opened at $380.20 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.84 and a 200-day moving average of $371.07. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

