SVB Leerink Weighs in on Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,306 shares of company stock valued at $456,601 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 280.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

