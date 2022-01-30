SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.32 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $580.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00245221 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006845 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000723 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00019591 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 157,701,263 coins and its circulating supply is 125,009,874 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.