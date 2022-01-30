Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS opened at $296.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.48. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.00.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

