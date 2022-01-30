Synthetify Market Capitalization Achieves $9.87 Million (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00004620 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetify has a market cap of $9.87 million and $130,547.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synthetify has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetify alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.83 or 0.06831525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,883.46 or 0.99737462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053401 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.