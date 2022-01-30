Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.44.

TSHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, January 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R.A. Session II acquired 42,518 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $528,923.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 356.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 62,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 168,396 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 110,980 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 123,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,563. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

