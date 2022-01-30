Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.44.
TSHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, January 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R.A. Session II acquired 42,518 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $528,923.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 123,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,563. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
