Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,384 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brady were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 15.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Brady in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

BRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

