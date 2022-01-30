Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,507 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 109.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWEN. Evercore ISI upgraded Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

