Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $370,000 Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Health Investors were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in National Health Investors by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

