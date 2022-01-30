Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $388,000 Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Energizer were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 11.0% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,349,000 after buying an additional 172,662 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 1,537.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Energizer by 93.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 374,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after buying an additional 180,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ENR opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

