Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $394,000 Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Green Dot were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Green Dot by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Green Dot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,406,000 after buying an additional 65,135 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,921,520. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT opened at $30.18 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.