Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $405,000 Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,400,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,256,000 after buying an additional 1,294,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,405,000 after buying an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,570,000 after buying an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,637,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AGIO opened at $30.06 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

