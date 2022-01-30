Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sleep Number were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNBR opened at $72.72 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $68.18 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

