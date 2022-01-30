Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.60-18.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.80. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $4.02-4.10 EPS.

NYSE TDY opened at $410.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.58. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $353.82 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $507.80.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

