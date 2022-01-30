Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $2.28

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.37. Tellurian shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 129,667 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. On average, analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,582,000 after buying an additional 3,973,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 2.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,467,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 36.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 11,085.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,757 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

