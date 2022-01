Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) versus Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Critical Analysis

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Telos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Telos and Aurora Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 1 6 0 2.86 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Telos presently has a consensus price target of $25.29, indicating a potential upside of 140.13%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus price target of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 208.96%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Telos.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -15.67% -13.80% -9.67% Aurora Innovation N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telos and Aurora Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $179.92 million 3.91 $1.69 million ($0.51) -20.65 Aurora Innovation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Telos has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Telos on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc.

