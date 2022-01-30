Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE TS opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

