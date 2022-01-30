Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,016,608 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 124,017 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 10.6% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,665,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $846.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.96 billion, a PE ratio of 273.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,033.21 and its 200-day moving average is $891.56. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total value of $28,541,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

