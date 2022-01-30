Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Buy Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TXN. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.98. The firm has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $1,580,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

