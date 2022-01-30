Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at UBS Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.64.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.98. The stock has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

