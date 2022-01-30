The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,097 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $3,761,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $190.57 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.49 and its 200-day moving average is $215.14.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

