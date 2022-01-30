The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Raised by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO opened at $60.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.