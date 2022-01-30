The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Update

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the December 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:FLWPF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,677. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Flowr has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

Get Flowr alerts:

About Flowr

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.