The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Down 58.2% in January

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 45.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $309,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $165,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. 152,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,593. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

