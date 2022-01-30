The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €124.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €105.00 ($119.32).

SAN opened at €94.26 ($107.11) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.89. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

