The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 4,650 Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.76) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.69) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($51.00) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,103.57 ($55.36).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,697.50 ($49.89) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,887.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,680.82. The stock has a market cap of £86.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 29.36 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,665 ($49.45) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,236,171.07). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,643 shares of company stock valued at $94,103,436.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

