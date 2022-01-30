The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 38.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SJM. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

NYSE:SJM opened at $140.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $111.59 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.