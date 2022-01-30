The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,007,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $58,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.