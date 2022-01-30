The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,139 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $50,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APD stock opened at $277.63 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

