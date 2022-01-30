The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $52.18 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $52,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of FE opened at $41.75 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

