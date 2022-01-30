The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,949,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,436 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $47,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 171.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFC. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

