The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 17,925 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,925 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $46,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 21.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,953,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL opened at $186.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.37 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.76 and its 200 day moving average is $222.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

