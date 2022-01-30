The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Argus raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.05.

NYSE:PNC opened at $208.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.98 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,931. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

