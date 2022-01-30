The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Cut by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 582,494 shares of company stock valued at $91,757,751 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.