The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of RMR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 155,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,163. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $953.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 71.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 102,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.