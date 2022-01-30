The Sandbox (SAND) Market Cap Achieves $3.53 Billion

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $3.53 billion and $1.11 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $3.81 or 0.00010035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00053819 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.01 or 0.00344808 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,054,385 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.