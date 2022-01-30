The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $356.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.70. 2,316,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.