TheStreet Lowers Employers (NYSE:EIG) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of EIG opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.02. Employers has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Employers will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Employers by 86,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

