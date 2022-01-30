THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Matthew Moulding Sells 6,926,161 Shares

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Matthew Moulding sold 6,926,161 shares of THG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £8,519,178.03 ($11,493,764.21).

Shares of LON:THG opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.71) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 185.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 390.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.56. THG Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 118.30 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 758 ($10.23). The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of THG from GBX 236 ($3.18) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of THG to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of THG from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 440 ($5.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of THG from GBX 750 ($10.12) to GBX 700 ($9.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 543 ($7.33).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

