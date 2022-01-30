THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised THK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of THKLY stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 610.75 and a beta of 1.24. THK has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

