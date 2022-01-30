Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading 3% Higher

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) shares traded up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.84. 1,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 270,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 5,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $66,820.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Robert Robotti purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 77,682 shares of company stock worth $850,510. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,290,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,853,000 after acquiring an additional 185,755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

