Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TILCF opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. Till Capital has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

