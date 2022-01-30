Timothy Shawn Mckay Sells 45,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$2,877,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,180,395 shares in the company, valued at C$75,485,197.89.

Timothy Shawn Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total value of C$2,706,270.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.06, for a total value of C$2,387,695.50.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$64.97 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$28.67 and a 52-week high of C$67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.39.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

