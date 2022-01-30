Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. 246,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,901. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.