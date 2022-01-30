Toncoin Trading Down 6.4% This Week (TONCOIN)

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00006726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $3.12 billion and approximately $7.72 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00049435 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.52 or 0.06861590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00053036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,015.78 or 0.99960491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003177 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

