TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $223.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.44 and its 200 day moving average is $237.02. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

