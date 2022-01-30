Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Senior Officer Jody Lynne Mary Kuzenko Buys 1,605 Shares

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Senior Officer Jody Lynne Mary Kuzenko purchased 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,951.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$728,035.38.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$12.23 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 3.50.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$272.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXG. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.73.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.