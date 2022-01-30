Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Senior Officer Jody Lynne Mary Kuzenko Buys 1,605 Shares

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Senior Officer Jody Lynne Mary Kuzenko purchased 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,951.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$728,035.38.
Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$12.23 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 3.50.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$272.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
