TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Short Interest Down 59.8% in January

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,300 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the December 31st total of 873,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 119,000 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $1,238,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H sold 50,000 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,000 shares of company stock worth $2,246,790 in the last 90 days.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. Institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPGY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 266,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $34.28.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.