Trainline (LON:TRN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Trainline (LON:TRN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.94) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.40) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.83) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.74) to GBX 266 ($3.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trainline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 364.33 ($4.92).

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 211.80 ($2.86) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 202 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 536.50 ($7.24). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 265.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 311.14.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

