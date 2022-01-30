Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.67.

TNLIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.74) to GBX 266 ($3.59) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.83) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Trainline alerts:

TNLIF stock remained flat at $$4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.